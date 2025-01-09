What Time Is Jimmy Carter’s Funeral? When He’ll Be Laid to Rest

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored Thursday with a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

The casket of the 39th president departed the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m. this morning, marking the beginning of a solemn day of remembrance and tribute.

Find out more below.

What Time Is Jimmy Carter’s Funeral?

On January 9, Carter’s remains will arrive at the Washington National Cathedral at 10 a.m. ET.

The ceremony will feature a number of poignant speakers, including Steve Ford, who will read remarks penned by his late father, former President Gerald Ford; Ted Mondale, delivering words written by his late father, former Vice President Walter Mondale; former Carter adviser Stu Eizenstat; Jason Carter, one of the former president’s grandsons; and President Joe Biden.

Where Will Jimmy Carter Be Laid to Rest?

At 11:15 a.m., Carter’s remains, accompanied by his family, will depart from the cathedral and head to Joint Base Andrews. There, they will board Special Air Mission 39, the same aircraft that serves as Air Force One when the sitting president is aboard.

At 2 p.m., Special Air Mission 39 will arrive at Lawson Army Airfield at Fort Moore, Georgia. Carter’s remains will be ceremoniously transferred to a hearse, and the family will then proceed to Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, via motorcade.

Is January 9 a Federal Holiday?

According to USA Today, President Biden signed an executive order on December 30, which would effectively close all government agencies on Thursday, January 9. This means that as a “mark of respect,” executive departments all federal agencies and executive departments will close that day. Flags will fly at half-staff at the White House, and at public buildings. The New York Stock Exchange will also be closed, as will the Supreme Court Building. The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail that day.

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance,” Biden said in his proclamation, declaring January 9 a National Day of Mourning, according to Newsweek.

Former President Carter will have a state funeral, with services in both Georgia and Washington, D.C. According to U.S. News & World Report, he will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda from January 7-9. A National Day of Mourning was last observed following the death of former President George H. W. Bush, who died in December of 2018 at the age of 94.

How Old Was Jimmy Carter When He Died?

At 100 years old, Carter was the oldest living ex-president. He was born October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, where nearly a century later he’d live out his final days. He had been receiving hospice care in his home at the time of his death.