Reactions to Jimmy Carter’s Death: See Statements From Public Figures

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimmy Carter, best known as the 39th President of the United States, passed away on December 29, 2024, shortly before the year came to an end. The late politician died at the age of 100, as reported by Variety. His son, Chip Carter, shared a heartfelt statement: “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

Following his passing, many paid tribute to Carter, including celebrities and politicians. Here are some notable statements:

Joe Biden

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, honored Carter with a heartfelt message on Instagram. He wrote, “Over six decades, Jill and I had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.”

The Obamas shared their condolences on social media, reflecting on Carter’s legacy. “President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man.”

Donald Trump

According to CBS News, former President Donald Trump posted a statement on Truth Social: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

He added, “Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.”

Hillary and Bill Clinton

Hillary's and my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter: pic.twitter.com/SOgqTZUdi6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2024

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also released a statement on social media: “Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others– until the very end.”