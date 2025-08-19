Does Amanda Knox Have Kids? What We Know About Her Children

Amanda Knox had to rebuild her life after being convicted and imprisoned for a crime that she was found not guilty of. Alongside her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, the former couple were accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Knox’s roommate Meredith Kercher. After Sollecito and Knox were acquitted, she became an author and got married. So, does Knox have any children?

Below, learn more about Knox’s life, her family and her career.

Is Amanda Knox Married?

Yes, Knox has been married to her husband, Christopher Robinson, since 2018. They secretly wed that year, then held a formal wedding ceremony with family and friends in 2020.

Does Amanda Knox Have Kids?

Yes, Knox shares two children with her husband: daughter Eureka and son Echo. Eureka, 4, has asked her mother about her life story in the past, to which Knox quipped during an August 2025 Today interview, “Of course, my daughter sort of takes after her mother and is super interested in storytelling.”

“I think that I’ve always been amazed, first of all, just by how much being a mom has helped me process this terrible experience,” Knox explained. “But also, even just telling this story to her, sometimes my daughter wants to play pretend the story of ‘Mommy goes to Italy.’ She’ll find like, bars at a playground, and be like, ‘Look, I’m Mommy in jail.’ And it’s just, like, the shift there — of, ‘Oh, this is a game.’ Like, it’s not just a horrible, traumatic experience. It can also be a game that me and my daughter can play with each other. It’s just that lightness of being of a child that really helps me carry the weight of it.”

Knox also described the “simple” way she tells her dramatic past to her daughter.

“It’s just, ‘When Mommy was young, Mommy went to Italy, and she made friends and she had fun, but then someone hurt her friend, and the police thought Mommy hurt her friend, and so they put Mommy in jail,'” Knox explained, before elaborating, “‘Mommy was in jail for a long time, and she was very sad. But then one day, Mommy proved that she was innocent and she got to go home, and then she met your daddy and had you and happily ever after.'”

What Does Amanda Do for Work Now?

Knox is an author, a journalist and an activist now. She’s published two books so far: Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir and Free. She also hosted her own podcast called “The Truth About True Crime.”

As an activist, Knox returned to Italy to be the keynote speaker at a criminal justice conference by the Italy Innocence Project.

Knox has also dabbled in film over the years — first, by participating in Netflix’s documentary Amanda Knox, then serving as an executive producer for Hulu’s 2025 series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.