‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ Hulu Cast: Meet the Actors in the Series

Amanda Knox agreed to bring her life story to the small screen. Meet the cast of the New Hulu miniseries, including the actress who plays Knox.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 18, 2025 4:12PM EDT
View gallery
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Author and activist Amanda Knox attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
PLEASE CALL TO AGREE FEES - MINIMUM USAGE FEES APPLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Clarke/Shutterstock (3024886w) Amanda Knox Amanda Knox in Seattle, America - 04 Aug 2013 *Full interview: http://www.rexfeatures.com/nanolink/mmxs On September 30 a court in Italy will, for the third time, begin hearing evidence in the case against American student Amanda Knox and her Italian former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, both accused of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia in November 2007. In March, Italy's supreme court ordered a re-trial for both - this time in Florence - following the first two trials in Perugia that were marked by controversy. An appeal court in 2011 acquitted both, overturning 2009 convictions by a lower court. In an exclusive interview Knox, now aged 26, explains describes her experiences and explains why she will not be returning to face another protracted series of hearings.
Amanda Knox sits as she attends a Criminal Justice Festival, at the University of Modena, Italy, . Knox, a former American exchange student who became the focus of a sensational murder case, arrived in Italy Thursday for the first time since an appeals court acquitted her in 2011 in the slaying of her British roommate Knox, Modena, Italy - 15 Jun 2019
Image Credit: Disney

Nearly 20 years after she was imprisoned and wrongfully convicted of murder, Amanda Knox agreed to bring her story to the small screen. The new Hulu miniseries The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox explores her experiences, the murder case of Meredith Kercher and the falling out that Knox faced from the media and the court of public opinion. Lead cast member Grace Van Patten — who plays Knox — knew she had a responsibility in her performance.

“This is not a show about the worst experience of someone’s life,” Knox explained to The New York Times in August 2025, ahead of the show’s premiere. “This is the show of a person’s choice to find closure on their own terms and to reclaim a sense of agency in their own life after that agency has been stolen from them.”

Below, get to know the main cast in Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox and more about the show.

(Disney/Andrea Miconi)
GRACE VAN PATTEN

When Do The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Episodes Come Out?

The first two episodes will be released on Hulu on August 20, 2025. After that, all episodes will be released weekly.

Who Is in the Cast of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

Grace Van Patten: Amanda Knox 

Grace is best known for her performances in Nine Perfect Strangers and Tell Me Lies. In her August 2025 interview with the NYT, the actress explained how she was able to get into character as Knox.

“I was able to go to those places because of how deeply open Amanda was and how deeply vulnerable she was with me,” Van Patten told the publication.

Knox chimed in to note that Van Patten’s performance evolves from Knox’s 20s to her mid-30s.

“We asked her to play the best experiences of my life and the worst experiences of life,” said Knox, now 38. “We asked her to do it in English and Italian.”

Giuseppe De Domenico: Raffaele Sollecito

Giuseppe De Domenico is an Italian actor best known for his performances in Vermiglio and ZeroZeroZero.

Francesco Acquaroli: Giuliano Mignini

Born in in Rome, Italy, Francesco Acquaroli is known for his performances in Suburra: Blood on Rome and Dogman.

Rebecca Wisocky: Cecilia 

Rebecca Wisocky has recently appeared in a slew of television projects, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dopesick, Ghosts and The Sex Lives of College Girls. 