‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ Hulu Cast: Meet the Actors in the Series

Nearly 20 years after she was imprisoned and wrongfully convicted of murder, Amanda Knox agreed to bring her story to the small screen. The new Hulu miniseries The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox explores her experiences, the murder case of Meredith Kercher and the falling out that Knox faced from the media and the court of public opinion. Lead cast member Grace Van Patten — who plays Knox — knew she had a responsibility in her performance.

“This is not a show about the worst experience of someone’s life,” Knox explained to The New York Times in August 2025, ahead of the show’s premiere. “This is the show of a person’s choice to find closure on their own terms and to reclaim a sense of agency in their own life after that agency has been stolen from them.”

Below, get to know the main cast in Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox and more about the show.

When Do The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Episodes Come Out?

The first two episodes will be released on Hulu on August 20, 2025. After that, all episodes will be released weekly.

Who Is in the Cast of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

Grace Van Patten: Amanda Knox

Grace is best known for her performances in Nine Perfect Strangers and Tell Me Lies. In her August 2025 interview with the NYT, the actress explained how she was able to get into character as Knox.

“I was able to go to those places because of how deeply open Amanda was and how deeply vulnerable she was with me,” Van Patten told the publication.

Knox chimed in to note that Van Patten’s performance evolves from Knox’s 20s to her mid-30s.

“We asked her to play the best experiences of my life and the worst experiences of life,” said Knox, now 38. “We asked her to do it in English and Italian.”

Giuseppe De Domenico: Raffaele Sollecito

Giuseppe De Domenico is an Italian actor best known for his performances in Vermiglio and ZeroZeroZero.

Francesco Acquaroli: Giuliano Mignini

Born in in Rome, Italy, Francesco Acquaroli is known for his performances in Suburra: Blood on Rome and Dogman.

Rebecca Wisocky: Cecilia

Rebecca Wisocky has recently appeared in a slew of television projects, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dopesick, Ghosts and The Sex Lives of College Girls.