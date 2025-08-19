Where Is Raffaele Sollecito Now? Amanda Knox’s Ex-Boyfriend & Exoneree Today

Anyone who has ever heard of Amanda Knox remembers the media firestorm she was thrown into after being wrongfully convicted of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, in 2007. Facing similar allegations with Knox was her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, who was also accused, convicted, imprisoned and acquitted of murder with the Seattle, Washington, native. Since Knox has shared her story, many are wondering where Sollecito is today and the nature of his relationship with her now.

It turns out that Sollecito and Knox remained friends after their romance fizzled out during their trial. The engineer said they wrote notes to each other almost every week while in prison for four years, he told Katie Couric in 2012.

“I was stuck a little bit. I was nervous,” Sollecito said about his reunion with Knox after they were found not guilty in 2011. Before seeing Knox again, Sollecito was afraid she would be like a “ghost” in that her appearance would “bring up to me the image of the nightmare” of imprisonment. He ignored advice from family and friends to abandon Knox during the ordeal, and upon seeing her again outside of prison, Sollecito said, “When she hugged me, I realized she was not my ghost, my nightmare.”

At the time, Sollecito told Couric that he and Knox kept in touch via email and Skype. And when prompted if he regretted ever meeting Knox, he responded, “No. It was not her fault. It was the fault of the detectives.”

So, where is Sollecito now, and are he and Knox friends to this day? Here is everything we know so far about his life now.

How Did Amanda Knox Meet Raffaele Sollecito?

In October 2007, just weeks before Kercher’s death, Knox met Sollecito at a concert. He was 23 at the time, and Knox was 20.

How Long Were Amanda Knox & Raffaele Sollecito Together?

Knox and Sollecito had only dated for about nine days before their legal ordeal began in November 2007.

What Were Amanda Knox & Raffaele Sollecito Accused of?

Knox and Sollecito were accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Kercher. They were convicted in December 2009, with Sollecito being sentenced to 25 years in prison and Knox 26 years.

In October 2011, Knox and Sollecito were found not guilty, but they still faced an appeal by prosecutors that wanted life sentences for the former couple. In March 2015, Knox and Sollecito were acquitted of murder by the Supreme Court of Cassation, which ruled that they were innocent.

Where Is Raffaele Sollecito Now?

Sollecito is living away from the public eye now. He studied computer science and has worked as a computer engineer. In 2012, he published his book, Honor Bound, My Journey to Hell and Back With Amanda Knox.

According to Amazon’s synopsis of the book, Sollecito’s work is “filled with family drama, wild reversals of fortune, and a blow-by-blow account of the legal catastrophe as it unfolded.”

“With startling candor, Raffaele shares intimate details about his changing relationship with Amanda — one that veered in a matter of days from giddy romance to grueling police interrogations,” the description reads. “Over the next four years, Raffaele was the only solid alibi Amanda had for the night of the murder. He came under unrelenting pressure — from his own family and lawyers as much as the police and prosecution — to change his testimony and stop vouching for her. But he wouldn’t do it. He refused to testify against her to save his own skin, because he knew she would be lost forever.”

The memoir also includes Sollecito’s “unflinching honesty” about his experience as he faced “wild accusations depicting him as a druggie, a porn addict, and reckless thrill seeker.” The book also describes Sollecito’s “day-to-day hell of prison life” and his first reunion with Knox following their prison release.

Where Is Amanda Knox Now?

Knox is an author, journalist and activist. After returning home from Italy, she graduated from the University of Washington and published her first book, Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir, in 2013. She started a podcast titled “The Truth About True Crime” and, most recently, published her 2025 book, Free.

Knox is also an executive producer on Hulu’s series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

Who Is Amanda Knox’s Husband?

Knox’s husband is author Christopher Gerald Robinson. They secretly tied the know in 2018 and had a formal wedding in 2020. The spouses share two children together.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.