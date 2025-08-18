Where Is Amanda Knox Now? Her Life Today After Prison & Wrongful Conviction

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amanda Knox was thrust into the public eye after her wrongful conviction in the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy. At 20 years old, Knox was imprisoned after Italian law enforcement accused her and Knox’s boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, of the murder. They were subjected to hostile media coverage shortly thereafter. Since their 2015 acquittal, Knox has shared her full story with the public.

Amid the promotion of Hulu’s upcoming series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Knox discussed her decision to work alongside Monica Lewinsky in developing the miniseries.

“[Monica] had a lot of advice about reclaiming your voice and your narrative,” Knox told The Hollywood Reporter in a joint August 2025 interview with Lewinsky. “That ended up being a turning point for me,” she added.

As for the “hardest thing” about executive producing the show, Knox said it was “conveying what it feels like to be behind a closed door at the mercy of authority figures.” She added, “There’s resistance to acknowledging the depth of that trauma. The dynamics aren’t as clear cut as we see on TV shows, this cartoonish interaction. It’s way more complicated and nuanced.”

Below, learn what Knox is doing now and more about her case that gripped the entire world in the early 2000s.

What Was Amanda Knox Accused of?

Knox was accused of murdering Kercher when they were roommates in Perugia, Italy. Knox was convicted in December 2009 of faking a break-in to their apartment, defamation, sexual violence and murder, and she was sentenced to 26 years behind bars; Sollecito was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Italian prosecutors accused Knox of slitting Kercher’s throat while Sollecito and a man named Rudy Guede participated.

In 2011, Knox and Sollecito were found not guilty of Kercher’s murder after DNA evidence was revisited. During their ultimate appeal, Knox and Sollecito were formally acquitted by an Italian court in 2015.

How Long Was Amanda Knox in Prison?

Knox was in prison for four years after being wrongfully convicted of Kercher’s murder.

Where Is Amanda Knox Now? Post-Prison Life

Upon returning home from Italy, Knox graduated from the University of Washington and became a journalist and author. She published her first book, Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir, in 2013 and later started a podcast titled “The Truth About True Crime.”

In 2016, Knox participated in Netflix’s documentary, titled Amanda Knox. Three years later, the activist returned to Italy to serve as the keynote speaker at a criminal justice conference by the Italy Innocence Project.

Months before Hulu’s 2025 miniseries The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox was announced, Knox released her second memoir, Free.

Where Is Raffaele Sollecito Now?

Sollecito works as a computer engineer, according to The Independent. In 2022, he and Knox reunited in Italy to catch up as friends.

Amanda Knox’s Current Net Worth

Amanda has a net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Amanda Knox Married? Meet Her Husband

Amanda married her husband, Christopher Gerald Robinson, in a secret 2018 ceremony. Two years later, they held a formal wedding in 2020.

Amanda and Christopher met in 2011 after she returned to the U.S. Like her, Christopher is an author from Seattle, and he’s connected to the Robinson Newspapers. The couple got engaged in 2019 and have expanded their family over the years.

Does Amanda Knox Have Children?

Yes, Amanda shares two children with her husband, Christopher. The spouses have kept their identities and other personal details away from the public eye.