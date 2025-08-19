Amanda Knox’s Husband: Meet the Exoneree’s Spouse Christopher Gerald Robinson

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for Hilarity for Ch

Amanda Knox unwillingly became one of the world’s most recognized names after she was wrongfully convicted of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy in 2007. Following her 2015 acquittal, the Seattle, Washington, native was able to move on with her life despite a few other legal hiccups down the road. The case became a focal point in Knox’s life, and she chose to share her story in memoirs and, now, a miniseries. Over the past several years, Knox has the support of her husband.

Now that The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has renewed the public’s interest in the author, get to know Knox’s husband and their family below.

How Long Did Amanda Knox Date Raffaele Sollecito?

Knox’s ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito — who was also wrongfully convicted of murdering Kercher, then acquitted with Knox in 2015 — said that he and Knox only dated for about nine days before they faced their years-long legal turmoil.

What Happened to Raffaele Sollecito?

Following his release from prison in 2011, Sollecito got back into computer engineering. He also published his book, Honor Bound, My Journey to Hell and Back With Amanda Knox, in 2012.

Sollecito remained friends with Knox after their acquittal. During a past interview with ABC, the Italy native recalled seeing Knox for the first time after their prison release.

“After she hugged me, I realized that Amanda is the Amanda that I dated for that week,” Sollecito said, per BBC. “She’s not the Amanda that was the ghost Amanda during those four years [in prison].”

Sollecito then pointed out that although he and Knox were no longer dating, they were “really good friends.”

“She’s with another boyfriend, and I am going on with my life,” Sollecito said, before adding, “We are really good friends now, but no, no, there is nothing between us now.”

Who Is Amanda Knox’s Husband?

Knox is married to Christopher Gerald Robinson. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2018 and had a space-themed wedding in 2020.

How Did Amanda Knox Meet Her Husband Christopher?

Knox met Christopher, a fellow author, after she returned to the U.S. and began working for the West Seattle Herald in 2015. She wrote a review of his book, War of the Encyclopaedists, and the two eventually started dating.

Does Amanda Knox Have Children?

Yes, Amanda shares two children with Christopher. They have kept their kids’ faces and most of their personal information away from the public eye.