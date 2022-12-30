‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’ Cast & Everything Else To Know About The Marvel Series

WandaVision fans won’t want to miss the upcoming spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which features the return of Kathryn Hahn, 49, as the villainess Agatha Harkness. Agatha is introduced as Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor in Westview, before it’s revealed that she’s actually a dark magic witch with the epic “Agatha All Along” musical sequence. Wanda defeats Agatha and leaves her in Westview, but we know her story will continue for her MCU show on Disney+.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming projects for the MCU. Agatha was the breakout character of WandaVision, so we can imagine her show is going to be a blast. From the cast, to the release date, here’s everything we know so far about Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Release Date

Agatha: Coven of Chaos still doesn’t have a definitive premiere date. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was revealed that Agatha’s show will release in “Winter 2023/2024.” The series was originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness, before undergoing a name change that was unveiled at SDCC. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is part of Phase Five of the MCU. It is expected to stream new episodes weekly on Disney+.

Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Cast & Crew

Cast

Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha for the spinoff show. The actress received a 2021 Emmy Award nomination for her performance in WandaVision. Emma Caulfield Ford is reprising her WandaVision role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Emma played Westview resident Dottie, whose real name is Sara Proctor.

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza was cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos in Nov. 2022. Aubrey is allegedly playing a villain, according to Deadline. Heartstopper breakout star Joe Locke has also been cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. He’s rumored to be playing Wanda’s super-powered son, Billy, but that’s merely fan speculation so far. Broadway legend Patti Lupone joined the cast in Dec. 2022, but there’s been no word on who she’s playing. Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata round out the Agatha: Coven of Chaos cast, so far.

Crew

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is the executive producer and writer of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Wednesday director Gandja Monteiro will direct at least one episode of the superhero show. Marvel and 20th Century Fox are co-producing the series together. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to begin filming in January 2023.

What Will Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Be About?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to pick up after the events of WandaVision. Wanda cursed Agatha and trapped her in Westview as Agnes. Fans are hoping to see how Agatha escapes Westview and what’s next for her in the show. There’s also a chance we learn more about Agatha’s backstory as a witch during the Salem Witch Trials.

Kathryn was asked about the MCU show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in Feb. 2022. The actress revealed that what she had seen so far was “exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt.” The Glass Onion star also previously said it “was a total surprise” when she found out about the Agatha spinoff. “The fact that this is happening is just testament to the incredible writing [and] the, you know, weird timing. It’s so bananas,” Kathryn told RadioTimes.com. She added, “It’s going to be such a great, fun dive into [that world]. It’s so meta that WandaVision was a show about sitcoms, and of course, it’s going to have a spin-off. It just makes total sense, in a very meta way.”

Emma Caulfield Ford talked about her return as Dottie in an interview with E! News. “It will be a really great surprise for me to see what I’m doing and how I am. I know nothing. It’s a wonderful surprise. I can’t wait to see,” she said. “I think she could probably level up her personal life a little bit,” Emma added. “I don’t know what I am. Maybe I’m fabulous.”

Will Elizabeth Olsen Appear In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos?

Everyone’s wondering if Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda to face her nemesis. We last saw Wanda in Doctor Strange 2, where she embraces the Darkhold in her attempt to reunite with her children, Billy and Tommy. Wanda’s fate is unknown after she brings the temple at Wundagore Mountain down on top of her.

Sadly, Elizabeth told Entertainment Tonight that she won’t be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. “I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don’t want to leave her side ever,” she said. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed Wanda’s future in an interview with Variety. “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means,” Kevin said. “I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could,” he added. “Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

Fans are also hoping to see Paul Bettany return as Vision in the Agatha show. Marvel is already working on a Vision spinoff series, titled Vision Quest. Jac Schaeffer is reportedly set to write that series, as well.