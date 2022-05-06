‘Doctor Strange 2’s Shocking Ending Explained: Is [Spoiler] Really Dead?

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch goes to unprecedented lengths to reunite with her sons, Billy and Tommy from WandaVision, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She embraces the Darkhold to try and seeks a permanent reality in the Multiverse where she could be with her boys. Despite Doctor Strange’s pleas, it isn’t until Wanda (who is of Earth 616, the main timeline of the MCU) comes face-to-face with her boys on Earth 838 that she stops her destruction.

When Wanda tries to reunite with her boys as Scarlet Witch on Earth 838, they are terrified of her. They call out for their mom, Wanda of Earth 838. At the end of the day, no one can say Wanda doesn’t love her kids, but the lengths she went to for love made her unrecognizable in any universe.

Wanda realizes that she is hurting her children and the alternate universe version of herself. She finally comes to terms with the fact that her kids no longer exist in her world, but they do in others. And that has to be enough for her.

Wanda decides to destroy the Darkhold once and for all. “I opened the Darkhold. I have to close it,” Wanda tells Strange, who is dreamwalking in a dead alternate version of himself. She brings the entire temple on Wundagore Mountain down on top of her, destroying the original version of the Darkhold in the process. She doesn’t just destroy the original version. Wanda destroys the Darkhold in all universes.

It appears that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch died in the collapse. But is she really dead? Her body is never shown on screen. If you don’t see a body, you can never say for sure if a character is truly dead. Wanda has seen her fair share of life-or-death moments over the years. Knowing the magnitude of her powers, Wanda could easily have found some way to escape.

At the moment, Wanda’s fate in the MCU is unclear. The character has been killed a number of times in the Marvel comics, and she has returned from the grave. There are also alternate versions of her out there in the Multiverse. In the credits, it says that “Doctor Strange will return.” How and in what way remains to be seen. Let’s hope this isn’t the end for Wanda/Scarlett Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.