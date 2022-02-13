‘Doctor Strange 2’ Super Bowl Trailer: Scarlet Witch Calls Out Doctor Strange In Epic Footage

Scarlet Witch is not to be messed with in ‘Doctor Strange 2.’ Doctor Strange goes to Wanda for help regarding the multiverse in the highly-anticipated sequel, and she’s got more power than ever before.

Marvel’s next big-screen project is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel film to 2016’s Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme, is coming to theaters on May 6 and looks absolutely epic. The new trailer debuted on Super Bowl Sunday and shows Doctor Strange enlisting the help of Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch to solve the mysteries of the multiverse, following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I did what I had to do to protect our world,” Doctor Strange says in the Super Bowl trailer. Wong replies, “You cannot control everything, Strange.” The doors to the universes have been opened, and there’s no telling who or what Doctor Strange has let in. Strange goes to Wanda for help, but he doesn’t seem to have any idea what she’s capable of now.

“You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair,” Scarlet Witch says in the trailer. In one epic moment, Wanda meets… herself. She comes face-to-face with Scarlet Witch.

The Doctor Strange 2 trailer also teases Stephen’s romance with Christine Palmer, played by Rachel McAdams. Plus, there’s a glimpse of Xochitl Gomez‘s America Chavez, a young, Latin-American superhero. Benedict Wong is back as Wong, of course, while Chiwetel Ejofor‘s Baron Mordo appears to be Doctor Strange’s main, but not the only, antagonist. One of the baddies appears to be a version of Doctor Strange, who originally appeared in the Disney+ animated series What If…?

Marvel previously dropped a teaser trailer for Doctor Strange 2 in December. It showed Stephen seeking Wanda’s help and asking her, “What do you know about the multiverse?” Dr. Strange played a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home after casting a botched spell for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that brought other iterations of the superhero into their world. At the end of the film, he cast another spell that made the entire world forget that Peter Parker ever existed.

Doctor Strange’s sequel comes nearly 6 years after his first standalone movie. Aside from the new Spider-Man, he’s also appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.