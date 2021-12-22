‘Doctor Strange 2’ Trailer: Stephen Enlists Wanda’s Help With The Multiverse

Wanda Maximoff has been taking it easy since ‘WandaVision.’ In the first trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ Stephen seeks out Wanda and Scarlet Witch is coming along for the ride.

The multiverse is something we know “frighteningly little” about, and the same can be said for Wanda Maximoff’s powers. Doctor Strange finds Wanda and goes to her for help in the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is the first time Doctor Strange and Wanda have shared the screen together.

“Well, I knew sooner or later you’d show up. I made mistakes and people were hurt,” Wanda says to Doctor Strange. But Doctor Strange isn’t here to talk about Westview. “We need your help,” Doctor Strange tells Wanda. “What do you know about the multiverse?”

Doctor Strange is getting a sequel nearly 6 years after his first standalone movie. He played a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home after casting a botched spell for Peter Parker that brought other iterations of the superhero into their world. At the end of the film, Doctor Strange cast another spell that made the entire world forget that Peter Parker ever existed.

In Doctor Strange 2, Strange is dealing with the fallout of what’s happening with the multiverse. “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished,” Mordo tells Strange. Doctor Strange replies, “It was the only way. But I never meant for any of this to happen.”

Mordo notes that the “greatest threat to our universe” is none other than… Doctor Strange. An evil version of Doctor Strange, who originally appeared in the Disney+ series What If…?, shows up in the trailer.

The last time we saw Wanda, she was fully embracing her Scarlet Witch magic. She was going through the Darkhold, a powerful, evil spellbook. When Wanda transformed into Scarlet Witch, Agatha Harkness told Wanda, “You have no idea what you’ve unleashed.” Does Doctor Strange even realize the extent of Wanda’s powers? Time will tell!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The movie will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.