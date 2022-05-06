Elizabeth Olsen Reacts To Wanda’s Arc In ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It Needed To End Where It Ends’

Wanda Maximoff returns to the Marvel fold after the heartbreaking end of WandaVision. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda channels her newfound powers as Scarlet Witch and fully embraces the Darkhold in her attempt to reunite with her beloved children, Billy and Tommy. Wanda’s journey descends into darkness in the highly-anticipated sequel. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Elizabeth Olsen about whether or not she’s satisfied with where Wanda is emotionally and mentally by the end of the film.

“I am [satisfied]. I think somehow it needed to end where it ends at some point, and I’m curious about where we go from there,” Elizabeth told HollywoodLife at the New York screening of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at The Gallery at 30 Rock.

The Darkhold has quite the grip on Wanda in the film. Wanda goes to great lengths and shows no mercy in trying to find America Chavez and steal her Multiverse-jumping powers so she can live in an alternate universe with her boys. This alternate universe has its own Wanda, whom Billy and Tommy love.

When the original Wanda tries to reunite with Billy and Tommy in this universe, they are terrified of her. This prompts Wanda to change her tune and realize the damage she’s caused in this universe and her own. She leaves the boys with their version of Wanda and destroys the Darkhold in every universe so no one else can try and wreak havoc across the Multiverse. She brings the temple at Wundagore Mountain down on top of her, and her fate at this point is unclear.

Elizabeth admitted that she loved embracing this new side of Wanda in the Doctor Strange sequel. “My goal is to always have her have some sort of evolution, and the evolution in this for me was really empowering,” Elizabeth said. “She has a new kind of confidence that we haven’t seen in 8 years, and she’s really not apologizing for anything. She feels very clear in her beliefs. I find it very admirable, and I enjoyed throwing her into this journey of madness. I think it’s okay to play characters that people get frustrated with sometimes. I enjoy that as an actor.”

While Wanda’s fate is up in the air, Elizabeth weighed in about a possible Wanda/Scarlet Witch standalone movie. “I mean, apparently we’re bringing in the X-Men, and she’s part of that franchise, so where is Kevin Feige in here?” Elizabeth told HollywoodLife. Let’s make it happen, Kevin. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.