Abraham Quintanilla’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did Selena’s Dad Die?

A.B. Quintanilla III announced the news of his late father's death on December 13, 2025.

Reading Time: 2 minute
December 13, 2025 2:47PM EST
Abraham Quintanilla's Cause of Death Updates: How Did Selena's Dad Die?
Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., Selena Quintanilla‘s dad, died at the age of 86 in December 2025. The heartbreaking news came just over 30 years after his late daughter’s murder and weeks after the Quintanilla family released its doc Selena y Los Dinos in celebration of the “Como la flor” artist’s life.

“It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today…” Abraham’s son A.B. Quintanilla III announced via Instagram on December 13, 2025.

Abraham is remembered for playing a major role in shaping his late daughter’s music career. He raised his children, Selena, A.B. and Suzette Quintanilla, as musicians while forming their band, Selena y Los Dinos, in the 1980s. By the ’90s, Selena became popular as the Queen of Tejano Music before she was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldívar in March 1995. She was 23 years old at the time.

Here is everything we know so far about the devastating news of Abraham’s death.

How Did Selena’s Father Die? Abraham Quintanilla’s Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Abraham’s cause of death is still unclear. His son A.B. did not disclose any other details in his primary announcement on December 13.

TMZ reported that the Nueces County Medical Examiner was notified about it on December 13 and did not accept jurisdiction, which means that there is no investigation nor any suspicion of trauma or foul play, per the outlet. His body was released to a funeral home, according to TMZ.

Did Abraham Quintanilla Have Health Issues?

Abraham did not make any health issues known to the public. It’s unclear if he was suffering from anything during his final days.

Who Is Abraham Quintanilla’s Wife? About Selena’s Mom

Abraham was married to his wife, Marcella Ofelia Samora, for the rest of his life. They wed in 1963 and stayed together until his death in December 2025.

How Many Kids Did Abraham Quintanilla Have?

In addition to Selena, Abraham and Marcella shared their other children, A.B. and Suzette, who performed with Selena in the early days of Selena y Los Dinos.