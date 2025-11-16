How Old Would Selena Quintanilla Be Now? Her Age Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Selena Quintanilla’s legacy continues to shine nearly three decades after her life was tragically cut short, and fans still wonder how old the beloved superstar would be today. Her influence remains as powerful as ever, and 2025 has brought a wave of renewed attention to her story. The Netflix documentary Selena y Los Dinos, featuring never-before-seen footage in partnership with her family, is set to introduce her journey to a new generation of viewers. Meanwhile, the Grammy Museum announced a major upcoming exhibit showcasing rare artifacts from her career.

Her husband, Chris Pérez, recently opened up to PEOPLE about how “not a day goes by” that he doesn’t think of Selena. He reflected on working alongside her family to honour her legacy and shared how he hears her voice guiding him through decisions even today.

Below, learn more about how Selena died and how old she would be today.

What Happened to Selena Quintanilla?

Selena was a rising global superstar and one of the most influential Latin artists of all time when her life was tragically cut short in 1995. At the height of her career, she was managing booming success in Tejano music, launching crossover English-language projects, and expanding into fashion and boutique businesses. Her career momentum was interrupted after growing tensions with the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, who had been accused of financial misconduct and mismanaging Selena’s boutiques.

How Did Selena Quintanilla Die?

Selena died on March 31, 1995, after being shot by Yolanda Saldívar at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas. According to reports, the confrontation began over missing financial documents Selena was trying to retrieve from Saldívar. The gunshot caused severe blood loss, and Selena was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after. Saldívar was convicted of murder later that year and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2025, the parole board once again denied release for Yolanda, prompting renewed reflection and support from Selena’s family.

How Old Would Selena Quintanilla Be Today?

Selena was born on April 16, 1971. As of 2025, she would be 54 years old. Fans worldwide continue to honor her on her birthday each year, and her influence remains strong through new remastered releases, tributes, and her enduring presence in fashion, music, and pop culture.