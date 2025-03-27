Why Did Yolanda Saldivar Kill Selena Quintanilla? Her Reason

Image Credit: Getty Images

Selena Quintanilla will always be remembered as the queen of Tejano music. Her hits, including “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Como La Flor,” “No Me Queda Mas,” “Dreaming of You,” and “I Could Fall in Love,” showcase the incredible range of the artist she truly was. In addition to being a Grammy winner, she was known for her iconic looks, characterized by extra sparkle and flare. The Texas-born singer’s life was tragically cut short when she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar.

As her family, loved ones, and fans continue to keep her spirit alive through her music and cherished memories, the question remains: why did Yolanda end Selena’s life? Keep reading to learn more.

How Old Was Selena Quintanilla When She Died?

Selena, who was the sister of two siblings, died at the age of 23.

Who Is Yolanda Saldívar?

Yolanda, a former nurse, was once the president and founder of Selena’s fan club. She later became the manager of Selena’s boutique, where she was responsible for handling finances.

Why Did Yolanda Kill Selena?

While Yolanda worked at Selena’s boutique, it was alleged that some employees were not receiving their pay, leading the Quintanillas to believe that Yolanda was stealing money from the fan club and boutique. As a result, they decided to fire her. Shortly thereafter, the two met at the Days Inn in Corpus Christi, where Selena went to retrieve some documents. Tragically, this would be the last time Selena would be seen alive because she was fatally shot by Yolanda on March 31, 1995.

Although the exact motive remains unclear, Yolanda shared in a 1995 interview with ABC’s 20/20, according to Yahoo Entertainment, “They made me out to be a monster, and I just want to say, I did not kill Selena.” She added, “It was an accident, and my conscience is clear.” Yolanda claimed she had taken the gun to harm herself, not Selena, and in her version of events, “When she was walking to the door, she was going at an angle, and I told her, ‘Don’t close the door.’ And in that instant, the gun went off.”

Therefore, according to Yolanda, she did not intend to kill Selena.

Is Yolanda Saldívar Getting Released From Prison?

No, Yolanda Saldívar was denied eligibility for parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Her eligibility for parole, which would have started on Sunday, March 30, 2025—exactly 30 years since she killed Selena—was denied. The Quintanilla family and Chris Perez released a joint statement regarding the news, “Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar. While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”