‘Selena y Los Dinos’ Documentary: Where to Watch & the Untold Stories Behind it

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy is the latest tribute to the late Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla, whose musical influence, dazzling fashion and infectious charisma live on 30 years after her death. The documentary first premiered in early 2025 and is set for a wide release on November 17.

During the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Week, Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla described the doc as “completely” different from other projects that had more of a Hollywood charm. “This is our family, [Selena’s husband] Chris [Perez], my mom, my father, AB [Quintanilla], myself, our bandmates telling the world our story of how we started from this and we created this.”

Here, Hollywood Life has all the details on Selena y Los Dinos and how it continues the late “Como la Flor” hitmaker’s legacy.

How to Watch the Selena y Los Dinos Documentary

Selena y Los Dinos will be available to stream on Netflix. The doc had its world premiere at the January 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

When Does Selena y Los Dinos Come Out?

The documentary premieres on Netflix on November 17, 2025.

How Is Selena y Los Dinos Different From Other Documentaries About Her?

Selena y Los Dinos features hundreds of hours of videos from Selena’s life and her rise to becoming the Queen of Tejano Music.

During Billboard Latin Music Week, Selena’s sister Suzette described how the documentary differs from others.

“This is our family, Chris, my mom, my father, AB [Quintanilla], myself, our bandmates telling the world our story of how we started from this and we created this,” she explained.

Chris also explained how his and Selena’s love story will unfold throughout the doc, but some of their most private memories will, of course, remain that way.

“There are a few things that I will always keep to myself,” Chris told People ahead of the doc’s release. “I believe in a husband-and-wife relationship, even when one of them isn’t here anymore. We’re all going to keep certain things to ourselves, private. But to be able to share a little bit extra that people don’t know was really important to me. It was really important to give as much as I could.”

The guitarist also said he has kept his late first wife’s love letters, calling them his most “prized possessions.” He added, “I hope that her fans, or the people who watch the documentary, understand how lucky I feel to even have that.”