Chris Perez’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Musician Has Now

Selena Quintanilla will always be known as the Queen of Tejano music, but her romance with Chris Pérez still tugs at fans’ heartstrings. Their star-crossed love story was even included in the biopic Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez. Despite the obstacles they faced, Chris and Selena stayed together and continued working with her band, Selena y Los Dinos. Thanks to his hard work as a musician, Chris found success in the business and gradually increased his net worth, as did Selena and her family. The couple eventually married, but the “Como la Flor” hitmaker was killed in March 1995.

Below, learn more about Chris, his career and his relationship with Selena.

Who Is Chris Perez?

Chris is a musician, who was best known as the lead guitarist for Selena y Los Dinos throughout the 1990s. But he had been chasing his music dreams in the years beforehand. The San Antonio, Texas, native wanted to pursue a rock ‘n roll career but gravitated toward Tejano music due to a need to get his foot in the door in the industry.

After landing a job with Selena’s band, Chris occasionally helped her family and team write songs. At one point, Chris was fired from the band by Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, because of their relationship, but he was eventually invited back when he and Selena eloped.

Following Selena’s death, Chris gradually returned to songwriting and making music. He formed the Chris Perez Band, then the Chris Perez Project, and he published his book, To Selena, With Love.

Chris Perez’s Net Worth

Chris has a net worth of around $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Long Were Chris Lopez & Selena Quintanilla Married?

Chris and Selena got married in 1992. Though they planned to keep their elopement a secret until she could find the right moment to tell Abraham, their marriage quickly made headlines, and Abraham chose to accept Chris into the family.

Three years after eloping in Texas, Selena was shot by Yolanda Saldívar and died. Chris later remarried in 2001 to his second wife, Venessa Villanueva, and they share two children together. However, they divorced in 2008.