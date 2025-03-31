Selena Quintanilla’s Family: About Her Parents, Husband & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Selena Quintanilla may be gone, but her legacy lives on through her music. The Queen of Tejano Music, who died on March 31, 1995, after being fatally shot by Yolanda Saldívar, was known for songs such as “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Más,” and more.

As 30 years have passed, her family continues to ensure that Selena is never forgotten. They shared on social media, “Selena’s light continues to shine through her timeless music, her infectious spirit, and the love she gave to her fans. Her legacy is as vibrant as ever, inspiring new generations and reminding us all that dreams live on. We honor her today, tomorrow, and always. #SelenaForever.”

The note comes shortly after the Quintanilla family and Selena’s husband, Chris Pérez, revealed that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Yolanda’s parole. They noted in a statement shared on social media, “While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

To learn more about who Selena was survived by, keep reading below to learn more about her family and Chris.

Who Are Selena’s Parents?

Abraham Quintanilla is the father of Selena and her two siblings, Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla, whom he shares with their mother, Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla. Abraham had a background in music, having been a member of the band Los Dinos.

Selena Quintanilla’s Siblings

A.B. Quintanilla III, born Abraham Isaac Quintanilla, is the eldest sibling of Selena and Suzette. He was the band’s music producer, songwriter, and bassist. Suzette, the middle child, played the drums in the band.

Who Was Selena’s Husband?

Chris Pérez was Selena’s husband. The two met while performing in Selena y Los Dinos, where Chris played the guitar. While Abraham initially disapproved of their relationship, he eventually accepted it after Selena and Chris secretly tied the knot.