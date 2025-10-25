‘A House of Dynamite’ Cast: A Guide to the Stars in the Thriller Movie

Image Credit: Eros Hoagland/Netflix

Netflix released its latest political thriller A House of Dynamite on October 24, 2025, and viewers were floored by its high-stakes plot, star-studded cast and ominous ending. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the movie accelerates audiences’ heartbeats as they watch an impending apocalyptic event.

Below, meet the main cast of A House of Dynamite.

The A House of Dynamite Cast

The A House of Dynamite cast features some of Hollywood’s most recognizable names, including Jason Clarke, Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Kaitlyn Dever and Greta Lee.

Rebecca plays the role of Olivia Walker, a senior officer in the White House Situation Room; Idris plays the unnamed president; Jason is Admiral Mark Miller, the senior Situation Room official; Anthony is Major Daniel Gonzalez, commander of Fort Greely; Jonah plays Lieutenant Commander Robert Reeves and Greta plays Ana Park, the NSA national intelligence officer for North Korea.

What Is A House of Dynamite About?

A House of Dynamite follows a group of White House and military officials as they attempt to block an unprecedented missile from hitting the United States. It’s a race against the clock as the team tries to determine who is responsible and how the country should respond.

As the 18-minute timeframe from the missile launch to the attack continues, A House of Dynamite explores the unseen roles in protecting a country during its most sensitive hour.

Will There Be A House of Dynamite 2?

No, despite online rumors, there are no plans to produce a sequel to A House of Dynamite. Director Kathryn explained to Netflix’s Tudum that she wanted audiences “to leave theaters thinking, ‘OK, what do we do now?’”

“This is a global issue, and of course, I hope against hope that maybe we reduce the nuclear stockpile someday,” Kathryn noted. “But in the meantime, we really are living in a house of dynamite. I felt it was so important to get that information out there, so we could start a conversation. That’s the explosion we’re interested in — the conversation people have about the film afterward.”