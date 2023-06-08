Rebecca Ferguson’s Husband Rory: Everything To Know About Their Private Marriage

Rebecca Ferguson is a Swedish actress.

She is married to her husband Rory.

She was previously romantically involved with Ludwig Hallberg.

Rebecca stars in the 2023 movie ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’

Rebecca Ferguson, 39, is known as a successful actress, but she also leads a successful love life. The Swedish beauty has been married to her husband, Rory, whose last name hasn’t been publicly released, since 2018 and has been pretty private about their bond. The lovebirds reportedly share a home in Richmond, southwest London, and keep their personal life as low key as possible.

As Rebecca is set to star in the highly anticipated movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One this summer, all eyes have been on her. Up until now, she’s had a pretty great acting career, appearing in many various films and television series, including 2021’s Dune. When she’s not busy with her creative craft, she’s busy being a mother to her two kids.

Find out more about Rory and his love story with Rebecca below.

Rory came into Rebecca’s life in 2016.

The lovebirds reportedly started dating in 2016 and went on to get married two years later. Two years after they started their romance, Rebecca spoke a bit about their bond to Extra TV. “We’re all in it together,” she told the outlet when crediting Rory and the other close family members with helping her in her success. She also reportedly mentioned how simple their wedding was. “Nothing…we both just wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I’m not very religious. I believe in love,” she explained.

“[It] was more for our family and us, and we rented a cottage. It was our friends and family and Wellington boots and big woolly socks and big ruggy jumpers, games, snooker, table tennis,” she continued. She also confirmed that both of her kids were in attendance and she and Rory think it’s “fun” to call each other “hubby” and “wifey.”

Rebecca and Rory welcomed a child together.

Rebecca is already the mother of a son, Isac, she gave birth to in 2007, during her relationship with Ludwig Hallberg. Rumors of another pregnancy in 2018 made headlines and she welcomed her second child, a daughter reportedly called Sage, with Rory, the same year. Since they’re so private, their daughter’s name hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Rory’s been seen on various outings with Rebecca.

Although not much is known about him publicly, the doting spouse has been seen out and about with his wife. In March 2023, he was photographed walking outside in London with Rebecca and agent Charles Collier. He wore a dark green beanie, a black jacket, black pants, and brown suede boots during the outing and kept his hands in his pockets.

Before that, they were also seen out and about with their daughter in 2020. The adorable tot wore a red sweater and patterned skirt as she strolled alongside her mom and dad. She also rocked rainboots. The proud parents both wore sunglasses and casual outfits as well as face masks to stay safe.