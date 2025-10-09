‘The Last Frontier’: Release Date, Cast, Plot & How to Watch Crime Series

Image Credit: Apple TV+

A gripping new crime thriller is on the horizon, set against the harsh and unforgiving backdrop of the Alaskan wilderness. The series was created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, with Jason Clarke leading both on screen and behind the scenes as executive producer. They’re joined by a powerhouse creative team that includes Laura Benson, Glenn Kessler, Albert Kim, and Sam Hargrave.

Filming began in February 2024, starting in Quebec before moving to Alberta for additional production.

Combining psychological depth with edge-of-your-seat tension, The Last Frontier is shaping up to be one of the year’s most intense new releases. Here’s everything to know about the series, including its release date, cast, plot, and how to watch.

What Is The Last Frontier About?

The Last Frontier begins with a shocking prison transport plane crash in the remote Alaskan wilderness, unleashing dozens of dangerous inmates into the frozen terrain. In the aftermath, a veteran U.S. Marshal and a small, isolated community are forced to confront the escalating chaos. But as tensions rise, the Marshal starts to suspect the crash was no accident and that a far more sinister conspiracy is unfolding beneath the surface.

Who Is in The Last Frontier Cast?

The lead role of Frank Remnick, the U.S. marshal, is played by Jason Clarke.

The supporting ensemble includes:

Dominic Cooper as a key fugitive (Havlock)

as a key fugitive (Havlock) Haley Bennett as Sidney Scofield, a CIA operative

as Sidney Scofield, a CIA operative Simone Kessell as Sarah Remnick, Frank’s wife

as Sarah Remnick, Frank’s wife Tait Blum as Luke Remnick, the couple’s child

as Luke Remnick, the couple’s child Dallas Goldtooth as Hutch, one of the inmates

as Hutch, one of the inmates Alfre Woodard as Bradford

Is The Last Frontier Based on a True Story?

While the series feels grounded in realism, The Last Frontier is not based on a true story. The plot and characters are fictional, though the creators drew inspiration from real-world law enforcement work in Alaska and the psychological challenges of isolation.

How to Watch The Last Frontier

The Last Frontier will be available exclusively on Apple TV+.

The Last Frontier Series Release Date

The series premieres on October 10, 2025. It’s a 10-episode series, with the first two episodes releasing on day one, followed by weekly installments through December 5, 2025.