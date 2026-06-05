Is ’60 Minutes’ Being Canceled by CBS? What We Know After Firings

Image Credit: CBS News

60 Minutes has long been one of television’s most respected news programs, with correspondents including CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who spent nearly 20 years with the CBS newsmagazine before signing off in May 2026. Cooper’s departure, which he said was motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family, came amid a period of unprecedented turmoil at CBS News. In the months since, the program has been rocked by a string of high-profile departures and firings, including longtime correspondent Scott Pelley, correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi, and several senior producers and executives. Former 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft has publicly blasted the shakeups as “disastrous,” accusing CBS of “journalistic interference” and warning that “60 Minutes as the audience has known it no longer exists.” Kroft also argued that the show’s upheaval makes little sense given its continued ratings success. Below, learn whether 60 Minutes is being canceled and who’s left the show in recent months.

Is ‘60 Minutes’ Being Canceled?

No, 60 Minutes has not been canceled. CBS has not announced plans to end the legendary newsmagazine, which is expected to continue into its 59th season. However, questions about the show’s future have intensified following a series of firings, departures and leadership changes under CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Who Was Fired From ‘60 Minutes’?

Several prominent members of 60 Minutes have been fired in recent weeks. The shakeup began with the removal of executive producer Tanya Simon, followed by correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega. On June 2, 2026, longtime correspondent Scott Pelley was also fired after publicly criticizing Weiss and questioning the qualifications of newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton during a staff meeting. Pelley had been with CBS News since 1989 and was one of the most recognizable faces on the program.

“When stewardship of the program passed to my colleagues and me, our responsibility was to expand energetically into a new age of media technology while preserving the values our audience expects,” Pelley wrote in a statement. “Now, the new owner of our network is casting this legend aside, apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration. The waste is heartbreaking.”

He added, “I depart after 37 years at CBS with one emotion—a heart brimming with gratitude for the men and women of CBS News who encouraged and enriched my work, very often at the risk of their own lives. I pray for a day when those people and their ideals are honored again—a day when sanity, competence, and courage return.”

Who Has Left ‘60 Minutes’ Recently?

60 Minutes has experienced a wave of departures in 2026. Longtime executive producer Bill Owens stepped down in April, citing concerns about maintaining the program’s editorial independence. Shortly afterward, Cooper announced he was leaving the show after nearly 20 years, explaining that he wanted to spend more time with his family.