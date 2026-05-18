Why Is Anderson Cooper Leaving ’60 Minutes’? Inside His Departure

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Anderson Cooper officially signed off from CBS’ 60 Minutes in May 2026 after nearly two decades as a correspondent, delivering an emotional farewell to viewers and reflecting on the legacy of the iconic news program. “I hope 60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes,” Cooper said during his goodbye. “There’s very few things that have been around as long as 60 Minutes has and maintained the quality that it has.”

The longtime CNN anchor explained earlier this year that he wanted to spend more time with his two young sons while continuing his work at CNN. As fans react to Cooper’s departure from the iconic news program, many are also wondering about his future in television and career history. Find out more about Cooper below.

How Old Is Anderson Cooper?

Cooper was born on June 3, 1967, which makes him 58 years old.

How Long Was Anderson Cooper on ‘60 Minutes’?

Cooper joined CBS’ 60 Minutes as a correspondent during the 2006–2007 season and remained with the news magazine for nearly 20 years before signing off in May 2026.

Why Is Anderson Cooper Leaving ‘60 Minutes’?

Cooper announced in February 2026 that he would not renew his contract with 60 Minutes. The longtime journalist explained that he wanted to spend more time with his two young sons while continuing his work at CNN.

“For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they want to spend time with me,” Cooper said in a statement.

During the May 17, 2026 episode marking his final appearance on the program, Cooper reflected further on his decision to step away.

“I’ve got a 4-year-old and a just now 6-year-old, and I want to spend as much time with them as I can while they still want to spend time with me,” he said. “And those days, that clock is ticking, I think.”

He added, “I hope ‘60 Minutes’ is around for when my kids grow up and have kids of their own, and they can watch it with their kids.”

Is Anderson Cooper Leaving CNN?

No, Cooper is not leaving CNN. In fact, reports said he signed a new deal with the network in late 2025 and will continue hosting Anderson Cooper 360°, his podcast All There Is and CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve special with Andy Cohen.