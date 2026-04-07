New Ransom Note for Nancy Guthrie Surfaces: What We Know

Image Credit: Getty Images

A new ransom note regarding Nancy Guthrie has surfaced shortly after her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, returned to work at the Today show. TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed the contents of the letter on Monday, April 6, stating it was from the same person who had demanded a bitcoin reward earlier in Nancy’s disappearance.

Shortly after discussing the note on TMZ Live that day, the outlet reported that it had been sent a second letter that read, “I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico.” In a previous letter obtained by TMZ, however, the same person claimed that Nancy was dead.

The FBI and local authorities have not verified the note. Nancy, 84, has yet to be found.

According to the outlet, the person sending the alleged ransom notes referred to the FBI’s disbelief, writing, “It’s unbelievable that millions have been wasted, and yet, here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam … they are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me. Arrogance at its finest.”

The unknown individual also claimed that they did not kidnap Nancy, calling her abduction a “horrific crime,” and “just want what’s fair and to live peacefully,” per TMZ.

Nancy has been missing since February 1. Doorbell camera footage captured a masked and gloved individual showing up at Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona, early that morning. Blood recovered from the scene matched Nancy’s DNA. Savannah, 54, and her siblings, Annie and Camron, repeatedly pleaded with the public for any information they might have on their mother’s disappearance.

At the time of publication, Nancy’s whereabouts and her kidnapper(s) have yet to be determined. The case is ongoing.

Before returning to Today on April 6, Savannah sat down with her longtime friend and former colleague Hoda Kotb in an emotional interview about her mother’s abduction. The journalist recalled the moment she learned Nancy had been abducted, and that her brother immediately recognized that it was likely for ransom.

“He said, ‘I think she’s been kidnapped for ransom.’ And I said, ‘What?!’” Savannah said through tears. “It sounds so — how dumb could I be — but I said, ‘Do you think because of me?’ He said, ‘I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe. … I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything. We don’t know anything. So, I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.’ That would make sense, but that’s probably, which is too much to bear.”

When it came to her return to television, Savannah said that her work is her “purpose right now.”

“I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful,” she explained. “And when it’s not, I’ll say so. I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family.”