Did Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Really Have an Affair Before She Was Fired From DHS?

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have denied affair rumors for years, but the now-former Secretary of Homeland Security was pressed about the nature of the relationship with her top advisor by the House Judiciary Committee shortly before she was removed from the DHS and given a new government role by Donald Trump.

Noem’s ousting from the DHS in March 2026 made quite the headlines, and many speculated about her behavior on the job. So, did she and Lewandowski actually engage in a relationship? Here’s what they’ve said about the reports and what we know so far.

NOEM ASKED ABOUT POSSIBLE AFFAIR WITH TOP AIDE: 'The View' co-hosts and Elisabeth Hasselbeck weigh in on day two of DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's testimony on Capitol Hill where the questions veered from political to personal. pic.twitter.com/3TgbKZrhoq — The View (@TheView) March 5, 2026

Why Was Kristi Noem Fired by Trump?

Noem was given the new role of “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas” by Trump after he announced her removal from the DHS on March 5, 2026.

“I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,'” the Republican president wrote via Truth Social without specifying his reason for firing Noem.

Did Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Have an Affair?

Both Noem and Lewandowski have denied ever having an affair, but the rumors have been circulating since 2021. After a report surfaced at the time of the duo’s alleged relationship, Noem took to X to deny the allegation.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to several outlets. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

Nearly five years later, Noem was prompted about the rumors again by the House Judiciary Committee. Several politicians asked the then-DHS Secretary to confirm or deny the reports.

“I am shocked that we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today,” Noem said. “I would tell you is that [Lewandowski] is a special government employee who works for the White House. There are thousands of them in the federal government.”

Are Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Married?

Yes, both Noem and Lewandowski are still married to their respective spouses. Noem is married to her husband, Bryon Noem, and Lewandowski is married to his wife, Alison Hardy.