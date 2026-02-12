James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Raises More Than $1 Million After His Death

James Van Der Beek‘s family is dealing with the financial aftermath of his death. After the late Dawson’s Creek alum, 48, died on Wednesday, February 11, following a lengthy battle with colorectal cancer, a GoFundMe page was created to help James’ family pay for the medical costs. As of Thursday, February 12, the fundraiser has reached more than $1.6 million in donations.

“After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.”

The description continues, “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’ medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

Three months before his death, James auctioned off some of his Varsity Blues and Dawson’s Creek memorabilia to pay off his medical debt.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” James said in November 2025. “While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

The merchandise includes the necklace Dawson gave Joey for prom, which was estimated to cost between $26,400 to $52,800, according to People.

James had been fighting cancer since receiving his diagnosis in 2023 but did not reveal it until November 2024.

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before,” the late WB star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.”