James Van Der Beek Dies: Celebrities React to ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Alum’s Death

James Van Der Beek‘s death struck a chord across Hollywood after his family announced his passing on February 11, 2026. Former co-stars, friends and other industry peers paid tribute to the late Varsity Blues star, who battled colorectal cancer in his final years.

Read the tributes for James from his former co-stars, friends and other peers.

Katie Holmes

Katie, James’ former Dawson’s Creek co-star, shared a heartfelt handwritten note to her Instagram, thanking James for the memories they shared.

“James, thank you,” Katie wrote. “To share a space with your imagination is sacred—breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression. These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs—adventures of a unique youth. … An appreciation for life with the integrity that life is art—creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children, the journey of a hero. I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it.”

Busy Philipps

Busy, who also worked with James on Dawson’s Creek, wrote in her tribute, “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister. But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife, Kimberly, and their six magical children.”

“James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed, and I don’t know what else to say. I am just so, so sad. He was my friend and I loved him, and I’m so grateful for our friendship all these years.”

Stacy Kiebler

Stacy penned a lengthy Instagram note to James, crediting him with showing her “what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart.”

“Especially when it breaks your heart,” she continued. “The other night, we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other. We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random.”

Emma Slater

Emma, who competed with James on Dancing with the Stars, wrote she was “so devastated,” adding, “He is and will always be family to me. Love you so much James. The man that you are, you can be proud of. So grateful that I got to be there to say goodbye to you.” She also called James her “big brother.”