Who Killed Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele? Updates on the Double Homicide Case

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home in what was almost immediately reported to be a murder case. The couple, 78 and 68 years old, respectively, were discovered with lacerations consistent with a knife attack, per multiple outlets. As the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigates the case, friends, colleagues and fans of Rob want to know who could have killed him and Michele.

Get updates on the shocking case below.

What Happened to Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner?

Rob and Michele were found deceased at their Brentwood, California, home at around 3:30 p.m. local time on December 14, 2025. Multiple outlets reported that the couple were discovered with several lacerations consistent with knife wounds.

Were Rob Reiner & Michele Murdered?

Police have not publicly confirmed whether Rob and Michele were, in fact, murdered, but multiple outlets reported that their case was being investigated as a homicide. According to TMZ, Rob and Michele’s throats had been slit, and they had, therefore, been murdered.

Who Killed Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele?

The LAPD has not publicly identified anyone as a suspect in the Reiners’ homicide case yet. However, Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele, was taken into police custody the morning of December 15, 2025, according to multiple outlets.

Where Is Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Now?

At the time of publication, Nick is in police custody. He was arrested on murder charges in the stabbing of his parents, according to Page Six. Per the outlet, Nick is currently being held at the Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles. His bail was set at $4 million, a representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

Story is developing …