Was Trump Booed at the 2025 US Open? Here’s What Happened

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump attended a match at the 2025 US Open, and critics of the Republican president claimed they heard him getting booed once his face was shown on camera at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York, over the weekend. So, is it true?

The 79-year-old updated his Truth Social followers that he would attend a match at the Open. “Doing a Flyover of the Tennis Center right now. We’ll be landing shortly. Should be a great match!” he wrote prior to the men’s singles event.

Below, find out if Trump really got booed and how extensive it may have been at the US Open.

Which 2025 US Open Match Did Donald Trump Attend?

Trump attended the men’s singles final on Sunday, September 7. The match was between tennis favorites Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, with the latter winning the game.

According to multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, there was enhanced security at that match due to the president’s presence. The longer security checks caused delays, and some fans didn’t get to their seats until the match was well underway.

Secret Service released a statement acknowledging the longer security wait times, per the AP. “We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding,” Secret Service said, adding that security “required a comprehensive effort” and agreed that it “may have contributed to delays for attendees.”

Donald Trump was booed by the crowd at the US Open today. pic.twitter.com/Y2NbAGVWB9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 7, 2025

Did Trump Actually Get Booed at the US Open?

Yes, but other people did cheer for him as well. As heard in videos circulating on social media, a lot of people in the crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center openly booed Trump.

Others, however, cheered the president upon seeing his face featured on camera.

President Donald Trump is in attendance at the US Open men's final. pic.twitter.com/Tl6mpqFlcZ — ESPN (@espn) September 7, 2025

Who Was With Trump at the US Open?

Multiple people were sitting beside Trump at the US Open, including United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and granddaughter Arabella Kushner. Sitting behind the president was White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.