Cassie’s Testimony Against Diddy: What He Allegedly Did

Cassie Ventura was the government’s star witness in its trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs. During the second day of the 55-year-old rapper’s sex trafficking trial, Ventura, 38, took the stand to testify on May 13, 2025. Her testimony included startling and vile allegations from her past relationship with Combs.

“I felt pretty horrible about myself. I felt disgusting. I felt humiliated,” Ventura — who is pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine — said at one point in her testimony, referring to the alleged sexual abuse she was subjected to while dating Combs. “I didn’t have the words to show how horrible I felt. I couldn’t talk to anyone about it.”

Below, learn what Ventura said about Combs during her emotional testimony.

How Old Was Cassie When She Met Diddy?

Ventura was 19 years old in 2005 when she met Diddy, who was 37 at the time. She claimed that she was 22 when Combs introduced her to his “freak offs.”

What Did Diddy Do to Cassie?

According to Ventura, Combs subjected her to his “freak offs,” which consisted of sexual and physical abuse. Since she’s been asked why she stayed in a years-long relationship with Combs, Ventura said she didn’t “want him to be upset or not trust me” because Combs “was a scary person” and “would be violent,” she said during her testimony.

“I loved him,” Ventura said. “I didn’t want him to think I thought anything bad of him.” She went on to claim that Combs had elaborate fantasies about her having sex with another male “so he could watch.” Ventura alleged she took ecstasy and drank alcohol during her first sexual interaction with a male escort for Combs’ pleasure.

Ventura also mentioned the baby oil bottles that federal agents uncovered during his home raids in 2024.

“Sean wanted it heated, and he wanted it to be glistening, so we applied [baby oil] every five minutes,” Ventura claimed, adding that there was even a “a pool filled with baby oil” during a “freak off” at the Montage Beverly Hills. “If Sean wanted it to happen, that was what was going to happen, there was no way around it,” she further alleged. “We used 10 bottles of baby oil, regular size.”

Ventura later claimed that she was forced by Combs to engage in “freak offs” during menstruation, which resulted in blood on furniture. She also alleged that Combs had a male escort urinate in her mouth one time because it was a “turn on” for the rapper.

“I just felt humiliated, it was disgusting, it was too much,” Ventura said during her emotional testimony. “I choked, I didn’t want to be doing that. I was in a position I couldn’t easily get out of. I eventually put my hands up and Sean saw and told him to stop.”

When asked why she didn’t say “no,” Ventura said she was “squeamish immediately but high in the moment,” noting, “That’s about it, you don’t have a lot of control at that moment.”

What Is a Freak Off?

A “freak off” was one of Combs’ sex parties or orgies that Combs recorded, viewed and/or participated in for his own pleasure.

Why Did Cassie & Diddy Break Up?

Ventura has never explicitly cited the reason behind her breakup from Combs, but their relationship eventually ended in 2018. In 2023, she filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, accusing him of sexual and physical abuse. The two settled the lawsuit quickly, but a 2016 video of him assaulting her resurfaced in 2024.

