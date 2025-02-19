Cassie Ventura’s Kids: How Many Children Does She Have?

Image Credit: GC Images

Casandra “Cassie” Fine (née Ventura) is a mother to several kids and is expecting another child with her husband, Alex Fine. The spouses announced the news in February 2025, prompting many to speculate about her personal life and former relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently behind bars at MDC Brooklyn awaiting trial. Cassie settled her lawsuit against Diddy in 2024, but a video of the rapper abusing Cassie surfaced that year.

In response to the ordeal, Cassie released a statement via Instagram in May 2024, which read, in part, “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

Cassie has had the love and support from Alex, and the two are focused on caring for their children. To learn more about Cassie’s family, keep reading.

When Did Cassie & Diddy Break Up?

Cassie and Diddy were in an on and off relationship from 2007 to 2018. In 2019, she married Alex. Following her and Diddy’s split, Cassie did not publicly disclose the exact reason behind their breakup. However, in late 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the record producer for sexual assault and physical abuse. The two quickly settled the lawsuit, but in mid-2024, CNN obtained and published an old surveillance video of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel. Without naming Cassie, Diddy apologized for his actions in an Instagram video. However, multiple other accusers came forward with startling allegations against the rapper, and he was eventually arrested in late 2024 on charges related to alleged sex trafficking, racketing and prostitution. Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial while behind bars at MDC Brooklyn.

Do Cassie & Diddy Have Kids Together?

No, Cassie and Diddy do not share children together.

How Many Kids Does Cassie Have?

Cassie is a mother to three children, all of whom she shares with her husband, Alex. The couple are already parents to two daughters Frankie and Sunny, according to several outlets.

Currently, Cassie is pregnant with her third child, she announced on Instagram in February 2025.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.