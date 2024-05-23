Cassie Ventura Breaks Silence After Diddy Assault Video Surfaces

Cassie Ventura is speaking out days after CNN published a 2016 surveillance video showing Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting the “Me & U” singer. In a new social media post, Cassie, 37, expressed gratitude for the support she is receiving from friends and strangers alike.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 23. “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past.”

Cassie thanked individuals who have “taken the time to take this matter seriously.” She then shared her request for people following her journey.

“My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time,” the model said. “It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry the weight alone.”

Cassie, who shares daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 2, with husband Alex Fine, concluded her message by sharing that her road to peace is ongoing. “This healing journey is never ending,” she said, “but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

Cassie’s statement comes after CNN published footage showing Diddy, 54, kicking his then-partner in a Los Angeles hotel. The 2016 incident was detailed in Cassie’s lawsuit against her ex, in which she accused him of rape and abuse.

Diddy denied Cassie’s accusations at the time and settled the lawsuit one day later. His attorney added that the rapper’s decision to settle a lawsuit was in no way an admission of wrongdoing.

Days after CNN published security footage, Diddy appeared in a social media video and apologized for his behavior.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in the Instagram video without naming Cassie. “I was f–ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” the Bad Boy Records founder continued. “I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.