What Are Diddy’s ‘Freak Offs’? Sean Combs’ Charges Explained

After Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by federal agents in New York City, his charges were revealed once the indictment was unsealed. The rapper is facing legal issues in connection to the sex trafficking investigation that Homeland Security placed him under last year. During Diddy’s New York City-based trial, which commenced in May 2025, the prosecution cited multiple accusations against him. Among the worst allegations he is facing are the coerced “freak offs” that Diddy allegedly forced victims into.

Below, learn what the term “freak off” means and more about Diddy’s case.

What Are ‘Freak Offs’?

Prosecutors named “freak offs” as one of the coercive acts that Diddy orchestrated. The term refers to sexual acts that Combs allegedly recorded for his viewing pleasure. According to court docs viewed by the outlet, Diddy was accused of using “sensitive, embarrassing and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

Prosecutors also alleged that one specific “freak off” ended up costing Combs more than $46,000 “to cover damages to a penthouse” in 2012.

“The defendant arranged freak offs with the assistance of members and associates of the Enterprise, including employees of his business, and the hotel rooms where they were staged often sustained significant damages,” prosecution said, according to the outlet.

The federal raids on his Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles also uncovered “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” according to NBC.

What Was Diddy Charged With?

Combs was charged with three felony counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Jail?

After he was arrested by federal agents, Diddy was placed in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations. Per NBC News, Combs offered to post a $50 million bond in order to be released from custody. Additionally, he offered to wear a GPS monitor. However, the prosecution reportedly asked the judge to deny bail for Combs.

Diddy is currently behind bars at MDC Brooklyn while he is on trial.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.