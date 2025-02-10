Did Kanye West Get a Super Bowl Commercial? Ye’s Controversial Yeezy Website

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kanye “Ye” West found another way to stir up controversy. Just one week after he and his wife, Bianca Censori, showed up to the Grammys with her in a nude outfit, the 47-year-old rapper advertised his fashion brand, Yeezy, on Sunday, February 9, 2025. But was it actually a Super Bowl commercial? As rumors continue to circulate over Yeezy.com, find out what we know about West’s advertisement and the controversial shirts his company was selling.

Was There a Kanye West Super Bowl Commercial?

According to several outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles residents saw a commercial play after the Super Bowl of West directing them to his Yeezy website. The ad did not appear nationwide; it appeared to be a local purchase by West, as the spot indicated that it was “paid for by Yeezy LLC.” About two hours after the game, the Yeezy commercial aired on Fox, according to THR.

In the short ad, West was seen lying down at the dentist, shooting the promo from his phone. While showing off his diamond-encrusted grill, Ye said, “I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. Once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um…Um…. Go to Yeezy.com.”

Yeezy.com sells a variety of products, from clothing to vinyls and CDs. However, the day after the Super Bowl, the website was updated to only sell one item: a $20 white T-shirt with an image of a black swastika — the symbol used by Nazis in Germany during the early 20th century.

Were we the only ones who got this Kanye commercial? #SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/drovmqIBGJ — BENNETT🦕🦖 (@BennettMarlow) February 10, 2025

Why Is Yeezy Selling Swastika Shirts?

At the time of publication, the swastika shirts are still available on the Yeezy website. The only description of the T-shirts reads, “HH-01.”

In the past, West has shared his apparent support for Nazi beliefs and Adolf Hitler. Additionally, he recently made several anti-semitic comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) before seemingly deactivating his own account after the Super Bowl. Per CNN, the “Jesus Walks” rapper tweeted, “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon [Musk] for allowing me to vent, It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board [sic].”

Did Kanye West’s Twitter Get Suspended?

It’s unclear if West actually deactivated his X account himself or if it was suspended by the social media platform. According to his last tweet, though, West seemingly took it down himself. Musk never publicly responded to the rapper’s direct note to him.

In 2022, West was temporarily banned from Twitter for almost one year until it was restored in 2023.