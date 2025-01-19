Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has Now

Snoop Dogg, 53, will reportedly perform at one of Donald Trump‘s inauguration events, according to CNN. He’ll join a cadre of high-profile performers, including Kid Rock, the Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nelly, Carrie Underwood, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Aldean, and more.

Snoop’s career has spanned from the early rap hits of the 1990s to a widely publicized friendship with Martha Stewart to business ventures including Indoggo Gin, Death Row Records, Broadus Foods, and Snoopadelic Films. He’s partnered with household name businesses including Corona, Grubhub, and Petco, and in 2022, he acquired the brand name rights to Death Row Records, which produced his debut album Doggystyle in 1993.

In a 2023 interview with Distractify, the rap mogul shared the two words he keeps in mind when approaches any business venture. “They the same word but they spelled different,” he told the outlet. “The word is funds. It has to be fun to make a whole lot of funds.”

As for his controversial image, Snoop says any brand he partners with is well aware of what they’re getting. “Companies that get down with me know how I get down. They know the extracurricular things that I do,” he told The New York Times in a July 2021 interview. “They know the things that I do in the hip-hop world and in the business world. They have to accept all of that when you’re dealing with Snoop Dogg. That’s the way I branded myself, to where when you get Snoop Dogg, you get all of it. It’s just, what version did you pay for? Did you pay for the version with the kids, the G-rated Addams Family movie? Or did you pay for the rated-R Snoop Dogg, the one the adults like? Which one did you pay for?”

Keep reading on to learn Snoop Dogg’s net worth and more.

How Did Snoop Dogg Get Rich?

The Long Beach, California native was discovered by Dr. Dre when the hip hop mogul came across one of Snoop’s songs on a mixtape. He auditioned and released his first album, Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre, in 1993. By 1996, he’d also released Doggfather, which debuted in the top spot on the Billboard charts. Following his second album, he volleyed between labels, releasing albums under No Limit Records, Geffen Records, and Priority/Capitol/EMI Records.

He created “Gangsta Gaming League,” an esports league, founded investment company Casa Verde Capital, and even directed adult films under the cheeky pseudonyms Snoop Scorsese and Michael J Corleone. He’s hosted TV shows (Martha’s Potluck Dinner Party and Wrestlemania, among others) and clocked commercial endorsements (Orbit Gum, Chrysler 200, and many more).

He has a malt liquor, a handful of clothing and fashion lines, owns Snoop Dogg’s footlong hot dogs, the Snoop Dogg Board Company, and a wine called Snoop Cali Red” through 19 Crimes.

How Much is Snoop Dogg Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Gin & Juice rapper’s net worth is a jaw-dropping $160 million. According to the site, for his appearances with longtime pal Stewart at the 2024 Paris Olympic games, he was paid a whopping $500,000 per day by NBC, plus expenses.

How Much Money Has Snoop Made from Music?

It’s unclear exactly how much of Snoop’s enormous empire comes from music. However, according to RIAA, the “Nuthin but a G thang” rapper has made over $13.5 million certified units in album sales across his decades-long career. Celebrity Net Worth reports that between 2007 and 2023, he’s raked in anywhere between $8 million and $17 million per year. However, for a billion Spotify streams, he’s only earned about $45,000.