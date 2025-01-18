Is Snoop Dogg Performing at the Inauguration? Rumors Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump‘s upcoming inauguration will have a variety of performers, but does the lineup include Snoop Dogg? Rumors circulated online about the possibility of the rapper performing. Now that we know who is and who isn’t showing up to the ceremony (including Michelle Obama), Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know about the inauguration performance lineup below.

When Is Trump’s Inauguration?

Trump will be sworn in as president on Monday, January 20, 2025.

What Time Is the Inauguration?

Trump is expected to be sworn in at 12 p.m. ET on January 20.

Where Is the Inauguration?

The ceremony will now take place indoors at the U.S. Capitol due to frigid temperatures, Trump noted in a Truth Social post days before the inauguration.

“It is my obligation to protect the people of our country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the inauguration itself,” Trump wrote in his announcement. “The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

Trump added that he had “ordered the inauguration address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.”

Is Snoop Dogg Performing at the 2025 Inauguration?

The rapper has not publicly confirmed the news, but, according to CNN, Snoop will perform at the inauguration.

Who Is Performing at the Inauguration?

In addition to Snoop, other performers at Trump’s inauguration include Nelly, Carrie Underwood, Christopher Macchio, Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum and Gavin DeGraw, according to CNN and NPR.

Carrie publicly confirmed her attendance for the ceremony in a statement, which read, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”