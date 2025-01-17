Where Is Trump’s Inauguration? See Location Details

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as president of the United States for the second time in the 2025 inauguration. After winning the November 20224 election by both the popular vote and the Electoral College, the Republican thanked his supporters in his victory speech after the race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said in his speech in November 2024. “And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America, that’s what we have to have.”

Calling his election a “magnificent victory for the American people,” Trump said the nation has to “put our country first, for at least a period of time” and that we “have to fix it because, together, we can truly make America great again for all Americans.”

“I will not let you down,” he vowed. “America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before.”

Learn all about where the inauguration will take place, what time and more below.

When Is Trump’s Inauguration?

Trump’s second presidential inauguration will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025.

What Time Is Trump’s Inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony of the inauguration is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET on January 20.

Trump’s Inauguration Location

The inauguration will take place at the U.S. Capitol. All inaugural activities will take place in the Capitol rotunda.

Is the Inauguration Indoors This Time?

Yes, this time around, the presidential inauguration will take place indoors, Trump announced on January 17, 2025. He explained in a Truth Social post that he moved the ceremony indoors due to the cold temperatures.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump wrote in his post. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

Trump continued that he ordered the entire inauguration address and activities “to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.”

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this historic event, and to host the presidential parade,” he elaborated. “I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my swearing in.”

Who Will Be at the Inauguration?

Most political figures will attend the inauguration, except for former First Lady Michelle Obama. She did not give a reason why she will be absent for the event.