When Does Trump Take Office? 2025 Inauguration Date & Details

Donald Trump will be sworn into office for the second time soon. Two months ago, the Republican won the 2024 election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Before the president-elect takes office again, his supporters want to know more about the 2025 presidential inauguration, including the date, how to attend the event and more.

Before a presidential inauguration takes place, members of Congress tally up the electoral votes that were submitted in December. On Monday, January 6, 2025, Senate and archivist Harris and Collen Shogan will oversee this count of votes.

Four years ago, the insurrection known as the January 6 United States Capitol Attack took place after Trump supporters tried to stop President Joe Biden‘s victory. Chanting “stop the steal” while walking toward the building, multiple people broke into and vandalized the Capitol.

Learn more about Trump’s inauguration below.

What Date Is the 2025 Presidential Inauguration?

Trump’s presidential inauguration will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025.

What Time Is Trump’s Inauguration?

According to multiple outlets, Trump will be sworn into office at around 11 a.m CT. Per tradition, the president-elect will say the following before officially taking office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

Where to Watch the 2025 Inauguration

The presidential inauguration typically airs on cable channels, including ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, NBC, Fox News and PBS. Viewers should be able to stream the coverage after it airs live.

How to Get Tickets for the 2025 Inauguration

Not everyone can attend the presidential inauguration, but the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies provides a limited number of tickets to the general public through members of Congress. Tickets are free of charge, and many people can watch the inauguration proceedings from the Capitol building, according to usa.gov.

How Many Votes Did Trump Win By?

In terms of Electoral College votes, Trump won 312, and Harris won 226. As for the popular vote, Trump won 77,303,573, while Harris won 75,019,257, according to the Associated Press.