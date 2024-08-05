‘Besties’ Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Bond In Equestrian Outfits

Image Credit: Getty Images

From matching outfits to watching the 2024 Paris Olympics together, besties Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have been going all out at these games.

After all, the 52-year-old rappe went viral for calling out an equestrian horse during a race, jokingly referring to its gallop as a stylish “crip walk.” It appears that equestrian sport is a favorite of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.—Snoop Dogg’s birth name—especially since he wore the sports uniform from head to toe alongside the 83-year-old TV personality.

In a pre-interview about their outfits, Martha noted how Snoop is a bit scared of horses, so she is going to try to get him out of his shell. “He’s [Snoop] a little fearful of horses… so we are going to do dressage, the Grand Prix tomorrow,” she expressed.

The “Young, Wild, & Free” hitmaker even shared a couple of snaps of their outfits on his Instagram , where he captioned, “tunnel walks with @marthastewart !!”

Martha also took it upon herself to share their friendly bond in an Instagram video where she compliments Snoop for showing up to the Olympics in a beret. “‘My darling.’ Just two besties in Paris,” she wrote.

Their friendship continues to grow stronger as he surprised Martha with a birthday cake for her birthday, which was on Saturday, August 3. Alongside Sesame Street’s ‘Cookie Monster,’ he brought his long-time pal a cake made of tons of macarons, a traditional Parisian delicacy.

Snoop has been a big cheerleader for the games. He loves to participate in every sport and get a feel for what it is like to be part of each industry. Recently, he was seen with sportscaster Andres Cantor, who is known for singing his famous line “Goal!” whenever any soccer team scores, and he joined him to ring in how a goal sounds as a sportscaster.

He was later seen supporting Team USA athletes as he shared posts on his Instagram with gymnasts Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and some of the men’s rowing team.

Expect to see more of Snoop Dogg at the 2024 Paris Olympics, because the games are not over, and he is still all in for the tournament.