‘One of Them Days’: How to Watch Keke Palmer & SZA’s Movie

One of Them Days is in theaters, and fans of Keke Palmer and SZA are already in line for tickets. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Palmer dished on what initially drew her to the buddy comedy, produced by Insecure‘s Issa Rae and directed by Lawrence Lamont. “When I first read the script, you could tell it had weight but still had a levity and humanity to it, which I think is so important,” the Nope actress told the publication for the interview published on January 15. “It gave me that feeling that I had as a kid when I would watch those old nineties, 2000s comedies. You just see our culture, and you see friendship. It’s one of my favorite movies that I’ve done. Not every movie that you do is [one] that you’d watch a lot. This I would. It’s like, ‘Put that sh** on real quick!’ You get into it.”

Critics agree. Via Rotten Tomatoes, the flick currently has a 97% approval rating — a rare feat for a comedy. Los Angeles Times film critic Amy Nicholson calls the L.A.-based comedy a “treat to be gobbled up like pancakes at midnight.”

Below, find out how to watch One of Them Days.

What is ‘One of Them Days’ About?

One of Them Days centers around BFF’s Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA,) who find out that Alyssa’s lover has squandered all their rent money at the last minute. Dreux is a hard-working night waitress at Norms who hopes to one day manage a franchise of her own. Alyssa is an artist, who, in the tradition of artists in Los Angeles, struggles to eek out a living in the fabled city of dreams.

They have nine hours to come up with the missing rent, and the ensuing mayhem is a “race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact,” the studio’s official logline reads.

Who Stars in ‘One of Them Days?’

Palmer and SZA lead the cast, joined by Vanessa Bell Calloway, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Patrick Cage, and more in supporting roles.

How to Watch ‘One of Them Days’

One of Them Days hit theaters Friday, January 17, 2025. Check your local listings for a showtime that works for you. A streaming date and platform have yet to be announced.