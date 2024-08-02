Martha Stewart Joins Snoop Dogg in Paris, Rates His Olympic Looks

Image Credit: GC Images

Martha Stewart has landed in Paris, ready to join her friend Snoop Dogg, who has become a fan favorite as an NBC correspondent, enthusiast of Team USA, and savvy dresser with his custom clothing creations.

The friends who first met on her cooking show, The Martha Stewart Show, in 2008 are teaming up for coverage of the Olympic dressage competition on Aug. 3.

On TODAY on Aug. 2, the Californian rapper brought the perfect expert—culinary icon Stewart—to rate everything from his gold suit to his Ralph Lauren jacket. Stewart, who will celebrate her 83rd birthday on Aug. 30, will join her friend to lend her equestrian expertise for an event that involves riders guiding horses through a set of planned movements while a panel of judges looks on.

“Snoop called me, and he knows I love horses,” Stewart said. “He’s a little fearful of horses.”

“I’m still scared of horses,” the rapper said, adding that he’s never ridden one. He also mentioned his plan to bring some carrots and apples for the victorious horses after their competition.

“We’re going to have so much fun,” Stewart said. “It’s been so much fun in Paris. This has been the most exciting Olympics.”

But the fun started when Stewart prepared to give her take on Snoop’s various outfits in Paris.

“There are two I like the most,” Stewart said. “I like the one with the scarf because that is so worldwide and yet so American. And then I love that one on the far right (in the jacket with the NBC and Olympic logos).”

She also admired Snoop’s gold suit symbolizing what everyone is chasing in Paris. The rapper and actor said he has a different outfit planned for every single day of the Olympics made by stylist Talia Coles.

Olympic fans have particularly enjoyed Snoop’s outfits emblazoned with the faces of Team USA athletes.

Snoop brought his energy and t-shirt maker to Paris. 😂@SnoopDogg where can we get these shirts? 👀 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/WIclJPU8A9 — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 31, 2024

After Snoop wore shirts featuring the faces of gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Coco Gauff, he caught the tennis Olympian’s attention. “Snoop has good fashion,” the 20-year-old tennis star wrote over a photo of him in the shirt on her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, July 30, the lifestyle mogul with great fashion taste showed off her chic and patriotic style while en route to the summer games.

Martha Stewart heads to Paris with perfectly coordinated red, white and blue Rimowa luggage. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wqo7ZA6DdP — First Class Jerk (@firstclassjerk_) July 31, 2024

“This is the way to go to Paris to the Olympics,” she wrote over an Instagram Stories photo. In the picture, Stewart stood at the airport with several suitcases and a carry-on bag.

She smiled as all her pieces, plus a festive red, white, and blue jacket by “my neighbor” Ralph Lauren, were on display. “Luggage in American and French,” she continued, adding “red, white, and blue!!!”