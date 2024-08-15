Lady Gaga Undergoes Hair Transformation From Blonde to Black: Photos

Image Credit: Getty Images for HBO

Leave it to Lady Gaga to shake things up, whether through her music or her appearance. The 38-year-old pop star and actress showed off a brand-new makeover before unveiling the release of her and Bruno Mars‘ new song, “Die With a Smile.”

While sharing a series of new snaps to Instagram on Wednesday, August 14, Gaga simply captioned her carousel with a TV emoji. In the shots, she appeared with her jet black hair, and her eyebrows remained blonde. In one photo, the “Poker Face” hitmaker kept her sleek hair down while wearing a cheetah-print coat. According to the next image, she accessorized with a pair of white sunglasses.

The following day, the Joker: Folie à Deux star revealed that she and Bruno, 38, are releasing their latest song along with an accompanying music video. While sharing the cover art for their single, Gaga captioned an Instagram post, “WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…’DIE WITH A SMILE’ a duet with @brunomars. Song and video tonight at 9pm PT.”

Gaga broke the music news amid ongoing speculation among fans. Social media users speculated whether or not the two had collaborated, especially after she posted an Instagram video earlier this week, wearing a Bruno T-shirt in the clip. Throughout the video, the A Star Is Born actress played an unknown song on piano while making sure the graphic tee was visible.

Earlier this summer, Gaga performed at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. Singing fluently in French, the “Shallow” hitmaker performed “Mon Truc et Plumes.” The song translates to, “My Thing With Feathers,” and she chose pink feathered props for her backup dancers to match the vibrant theme.

Following the stellar show, Gaga was spotted in the stands at the Olympics, cheering on Team USA with her fiancé, Michael Polanksy. The couple have been dating since at least 2020. From then on, Gaga kept most of the details of their romance away from the public eye. However, the “Born This Way” artist confirmed their engagement nearly four years later while introducing Michael to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Olympics.