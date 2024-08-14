Justin Baldoni Reportedly Hires Crises PR Manager Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Feud Rumors

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Justin Baldoni has reportedly hired a crisis PR manager in the wake of the It Ends With Us cast feud rumors. Just days after the film held its New York City premiere, a new report surfaced over the 40-year-old actor and director’s alleged decision to seek help about the situation.

The PR manager whom Justin hired is Melissa Nathan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Previously, the PR specialist worked with Johnny Depp during his highly publicized trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the outlet reported. Melissa’s company, The Agency Group PR, focuses on “crisis communications and management,” per its website.

Multiple outlets have reported that Justin had a falling out with co-star Blake Lively over creative differences. Though neither he nor Blake, 36, has publicly commented on the feud rumors, fans noticed that she and other cast members do not follow him back on Instagram. Additionally, the director was noticeably absent from press and promotional events.

While he attended the New York City August 6 premiere, Justin and Blake did not pose together for photos.

Some social media users have likened the alleged tension with the Don’t Worry Darling cast’s alleged drama.

As speculation over Justin and Blake’s working relationship ramped up, PEOPLE previously reported that the alleged conflict between them goes further back.

“All is not what it seems. There is much more to this story,” an insider told the publication on Tuesday, August 13. “The principal cast and [book author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”

In the movie, Blake plays the main role of Lilly Bloom, whose complicated and abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid (Justin) becomes a strain on her life. When she reconnects with her teenage love, Atlas, Ryle becomes more aggressive, which brings Lilly to a difficult decision.

Blake and Justin shared several steamy and difficult scenes together throughout production. In January, photos of them working together surfaced online. As seen in the on-set shots, the co-stars were filming several makeout scenes in Jersey City.