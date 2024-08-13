Blake Lively Shares What She’s ‘Not Supposed’ to Talk About Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Feud Rumors

Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Blake Lively spilled what she’s “not supposed to be talking about” when it comes to her latest movie, It Ends With Us. During a recent interview with Hits Radio UK published on August 10, the 36-year-old actress revealed where she and the crew didn’t see eye to eye amid ongoing rumors of tension.

“They begged me to take that song out of the movie,” Blake said, referring to Lana Del Rey‘s song “Cherry,” which was used in the film. “I’m not supposed to be talking about this. … They felt like it was too charged and heavy.”

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover‘s book of the same name. The story follows Blake’s character, Lilly Bloom, who is in an abusive relationship with Ryle (played by director and star Justin Baldoni). After reconnecting with her past flame, Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar), Lilly must come to terms with her feelings and whether or not she has a future with either of them.

Elsewhere in her interview, Blake explained how the film’s tone shifts once Atlas comes into the picture.

“Like, there’s conflict, there’s pain, there’s turmoil, there’s tension because you’re like, ‘Oh my god, my soulmate, the one that got away in my life, this person who’s haunting me and everything I do and everywhere I go is here now and we still had that connection,'” the A Simple Favor star said. “You can be deeply in love with this person, but this person comes in and you’re like—your insides are gonna be a mess.”

Blake’s recent comments came just days after social media blew up over a rumored rift between her and Justin, 40. Many assumed that Justin’s absences from various promotional events was an indication that the cast didn’t get along with their director and co-star. Moreover, multiple outlets reported that there were differences between Justin and Blake while filming the movie.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that the alleged issues between Justin and Blake actually involved the entire cast and even author Colleen.

“There is much more to this story,” a source told the publication. “The principal cast and Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”

However, neither Blake nor Justin has publicly reacted to the feud rumors.