Christina Haack Fires Back at Estranged Husband Josh Hall’s Message About ‘Hope’

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Christina Haack‘s divorce from Joshua Hall is reaching a boiling point. The 41-year-old reality TV star slammed her estranged husband in a new social media message by calling out his previous note abut “hope.”

“I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me,'” Christina wrote across a screenshot via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 1, of Josh’s previous Story that featured a picture of large block letters that spelled out the word, “Hope.”

One week prior, the Christina on the Coast star broke her silence about her and Josh’s divorce via an Instagram Stories note, writing that she has “worked [her] ass off to build this life for [herself] and [her] children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

Christina shares children Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you, but ‘still I rise,'” the HGTV personality continued in her message. “For those that aren’t aware, divorces do not happen overnight … & there is always a breaking point This one is personal.”

Earlier this summer, Christina and Josh filed for divorce from one another after nearly three years of marriage. Both cited different dates of separations in their respective filings, with Christina claiming that it was July 7 and Josh noting it was July 8. Additionally, Christina accused Josh of transferring more than $35,000 of her money into his own bank account amid their divorce, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” the Flip Off star explained in the court docs. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Christina also expressed her disagreement in paying her estranged husband “any spousal support.”

“Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work,” she added. “It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and, therefore, he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney’s fees and costs. Quite frankly, I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day.”