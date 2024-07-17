Inside Christina Haack & Joshua Hall’s Divorce: Reported Financial Requests & More

Image Credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

More details about Christina Haack and Joshua Hall‘s divorce have surfaced. According to court documents obtained by E! News on Tuesday, July 16, the 41-year-old HGTV personality requested the court’s ability to award Joshua, 44, alimony be terminated. Meanwhile, for his part, Christina’s estranged husband requested spousal support in his divorce filing.

The outlet further reported that Joshua’s divorce petition asked for “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, to be equally divided” between him and Christina, including their shared Newport Beach, California, home.

However, Christina noted in her own divorce filing that she wanted to decide how their assets would be divided at a later date, according to the outlet. Moreover, the estranged spouses listed different dates of separation in their individual divorce filings. The Christina on the Coast star listed it as July 7, but Joshua claimed that it was July 8.

The pair’s separation comes nearly three years after they tied the knot in 2021 seven months after they had started dating. Christina and Joshua revealed they were married the following year.

Before she married Joshua, Christina was married to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The exes share their kids, Taylor and Brayden, together. Tarek, 42, moved on with his current wife, Heather Rae, in 2021. After splitting from Tarek, Christina married her second husband, Ant Anstead, in 2018, and they divorced in 2021. The exes share son Hudson together.

Neither Christina nor Joshua has publicly commented on their pending divorce.

Earlier this year, however, they announced their new series, The Flip Off, together alongside Christina’s ex Tarek and Heather. The show is expected to premiere in 2025. Although Christina and Tarek separated years prior, they’ve maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. Not only that, but they’ve also worked together in the past.

As HGTV viewers know, Christina and Tarek’s original series, Flip of Flip, aired from 2013 to 2022. After they divorced, they continued to work together on their show.

However, things seemed to have hit a breaking point on The Flip Off between Christina and Heather. The two were seen getting into a heated exchanged, according to an Instagram clip shared by Heather in June.