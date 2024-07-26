Christina Haack Breaks Her Silence on ‘Insecure’ Joshua Hall Amid Divorce

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Christina Haack has broken her silence on her divorce from Joshua Hall. On Thursday, July 25, the HGTV personality, 41, informed her social media followers that she has “worked [her] ass off” for her family and won’t let an “insecure man” tarnish her efforts.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” Haack — who is a mom to children Taylor, Brayden and Hudson — wrote via her Instagram Stories in a note across a black background. She then added, “An insecure man with a large ego can try to derail you, but ‘still I rise,'” seemingly referring to Katy Perry‘s song “Rise.”

The Christina on the Coast star went on to point out that “divorces do not happen overnight … & there is always a breaking point.”

“This one is personal,” she concluded at the end of her statement.

Haack and Hall filed for divorce from each other earlier this month after almost three years of marriage. Both listed different dates of separation in their respective filings, with Haack noting that it was July 7 and Hall claiming that it was the next day.

Nearly two weeks later, Haack claimed that Hall transferred $35,000 out of her bank account and into his personal account, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 24.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” the Flip Off star said, according to the court records. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Haack further alleged that she didn’t find out about the transaction until July 21, noting in the court docs, “I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced.”

“Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work,” the reality TV star added, according to the outlet. “It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and, therefore, he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney’s fees and costs. Quite frankly, I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day.”

Hall has not publicly commented on his and Haack’s divorce.