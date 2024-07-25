Christina Haack Reportedly Accuses Joshua Hall of Taking $35k From Her Amid Divorce

Image Credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Christina Haack‘s estranged husband, Joshua Hall, reportedly transferred $35,000 of her money into his own bank account. According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, the 41-year-0ld HGTV star claimed that Hall made this transaction amid their divorce.

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” Haack said, according to the paperwork obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 24. “Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account.”

The Christina on the Coast personality further alleged that Hall texted her professional property manager on July 8, which was one day after they filed for divorce in their own petitions. In the screenshot that Haack reportedly included in her court documents, the text message from Hall to her manager read, “Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.”

Haack reportedly claimed that she didn’t learn about this conversation between Hall and her manager until July 21. She further noted in her recent court filing, “I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced.” The Flip or Flop alum also alleged that the property manager believed that she “had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account,” per the outlet.

As for Hall, he denied any wrongdoing, according to the outlet.

Hall and Haack filed for divorce from each other earlier this month after almost three years of marriage. Both of them listed different dates of separation — Haack claimed they separated on July 7, but Hall claimed it was July 8. Furthermore, Hall reportedly requested that his and Haack’s assets be equally divided, while she requested the court’s ability to grant Hall alimony be terminated.

According to the recent court records obtained by ET, Haack said, “I understand that at some point, this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney’s fees to his counsel. However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal.”

Haack — who is a mother to children Brayden, Taylor and Hudson — added in the court documents, “Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and, therefore, he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney’s fees and costs. Quite frankly, I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day.”

Neither Haack nor Hall has publicly commented on their divorce.