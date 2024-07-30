Jodie Sweetin Seemingly Claps Back at ‘Full House’ Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure & Defends Drag Performance at Olympics

Jodie Sweetin seemed to subtly shade her former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure as she defended a drag performance being included in the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Just a day after Candace, 48, ranted about the inclusion of drag performers on social media, Jodie, 42, shared a political sketch mocking the ridiculous outrage surrounding the performance.

For those that may have missed the opening ceremony, a part of the performance included drag performers and a Dionysus-inspired feast. Dionysus is the Greek god of wine, fertility, religious ecstasy, and more. As part of the performance included drag queens lining up one side of the table, some right-wing Christians incorrectly viewed it as a parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting The Last Supper, which depicts the biblical story of Jesus of Nazareth’s meal with his apostles. Of course, there isn’t someone covered in blue body paint at the center of that painting, and sharing the image stoked outrage among those who carefully left out the latter part of the performance.

Jodie shared a clip by political comedian Walter Masterson satirizing the outrage surrounding the clip and how bad-faith actors have easily manipulated people into outrage. “Tell me you don’t know about art or history, without TELLING me you don’t know about art and history,” she wrote while thanking the comic.

After the games, Candace posted a video saying that she felt that the ceremony “mocked” Christians and made her “so sad.” She did note that people had pointed out the Dionysus connection, but she didn’t see how the Greek god related to the Olympics, which originated in ancient Greece. “Dionysus; who is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madnes etc. I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it,” she said.

While Jodie didn’t name her once Fuller House co-star, there have been a few times that she’s seemed to shade Candace over her right-wing views. Candace had even unfollowed Jodie at one point on social media amid backlash.

Jodie isn’t the only one of Candace’s former co-stars to defend the opening ceremony. Whoopi Goldberg, who co-hosted The View with the actress, had a perfect response to critics during Monday’s episode of the show. “It’s like, come on y’all –– it’s the Olympics! Stop! They’re not trying to do anything except talk about the history. They’re showing you the history,” she said, per Page Six.

The opening ceremony’s director Thomas Jolly explained that it was not intended to mock Christians in any way during an interview with BFMTV. “The idea was to create a big pagan party in link with the God of Mount Olympus — and you will never find in me, or in my work, any desire of mocking anyone,” he said, via ET.