Candace Cameron Bure Unfollows Jodie Sweetin After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comment Backlash

Feud rumors between Full House co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure have ignited after the latter unfollowed the former on Instagram. As of this writing, Candace, 46, no longer follows Jodie, 40, on Instagram, but Jodie remains a follower of Candace. Candace’s decision to give her lifelong friend the unfollow came about two weeks after Jodie showed support for 19-year-old JoJo Siwa when she called out Candace’s controversial comments that she has left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family Network because they will focus on scripts with “traditional marriage” at the forefront.

“honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” JoJo wrote in the caption of a Nov. 15 Instagram post that featured a screenshot of a news article relaying Candace’s comments, which she said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. JoJo received immense support from her friends, fans, and fellow celebrities under her post, including Jodie. “You know I love you,” she commented alongside two red heart emojis.

JoJo, who came out as gay in 2021, discussed her decision to call out Candace for the second time this year with PEOPLE and admitted she believes that she and Candace will never speak to each other again. “That’s what’s f—ked up,” she argued. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh—y.”

As mentioned above, this is the second time JoJo has stirred the pot with Candace this year. The first time came in a July TikTok in which JoJo called the Fuller House alum the “rudest” celebrity she has ever met. After the TikTok went viral, she revealed that Candace once refused to take a photo with her on the red carpet but then posed with other kids that same night, which upset a tween JoJo.

After learning of the incident, Candace confirmed that she had a “great conversation” with JoJo and cleared things up. “She goes, ‘I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,’ and I go, ‘I broke your 11-year-old heart.’ …Ugh. I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry,” Candace recalled in the video she posted to Instagram about the ordeal.

“All good, all good on the JoJo front,” she continued later on. “And I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, you know, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter … we all influence the people around us, we influence people watching us on TikTok, we influence the people that we are with at home and to be mindful of what we do post even if it’s just kinda meant to be innocent and fun at the time.” She also idolized the teen sensation as a “positive” role model.